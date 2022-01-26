Latest Fx Android Beta Hiding Soft Buttons

The latest Firefox Beta for Android seems to be hiding the soft buttons (back, home, etc) as well as the notification bar when browsing [H]. I hadn't noticed this on an earlier version, but I thought maybe xenforo got updated and that (anti-)feature was added, and perhaps it was just coincidental?

Anyway, it's really messing with my browsing efficiency on the forum, so I'll be looking for a solution on my own. But in the mean time, any help is appreciated.
 
