Largest capacity m.2 SSDs that are single-sided?

Have any of you seen anything bigger than the Kioxia AKA Toshiba 4TB single-sided m.2 NVMe drives that come in some Alienware systems? I need a lot more storage and my laptop (Alienware x17 r2) didn't offer the 4TB drive. I would LOVE to get my hands on something bigger than the 2tb drives that I was able to get for the system.



Next, do any of you have the Kioxia drive? What are your thoughts on them? I would buy two if I could get a good price on them.