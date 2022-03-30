Large cases for top-mounted 360 AIOs?

Hello,

I couldn't find anyone with this exact topic. I am having a hard time deciding on a case because of budget restraints and if I buy an 'expensive' case - it will eat into the cost of other parts?



I hope to get a 12700/K (still haven't decided on which version although I would like the unlocked cpu) and Z690 (B660, maybe? Should go B660 if I get the locked cpu???). I have in mind, the larger case in anticipation (and hope) of further/future upgrades - gpu, for e.g. I recently purchased an EVGA RTX 3060 XC, which is small, and fits in most ATX cases.



I tell myself that the case can be used for future upgrades and will last several years - I have only had crappy cases (Antec) in the past - that aren't even painted inside. So, this will be the best case I've had regardless of what I choose.



I also thought of just getting a cheap ATX case (e.g. Corsair 4000D Airflow) and buy a larger one later. I hope/want to put a top mounted 360 AIO eventually. I'll start off with air cooling since I can get a free tower air cooler.



I am just curious what the best case is for top mounting 360 AIOs. The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 AIO is probably the cheapest in my country - well, cheapest meaning good performance and low noise. I want good performance but I don't want to hear it either. Gamers Nexus and a number of reviewers have shown this cooler performs well and is really quiet for liquid cooler. The problem is it's so wide and big that it doesn't quite fit well in some large cases. IIRC, it has a weird fit in the Corsair 5000D Airflow? I would like to choose it but the design of the Arctic limits options or at least, configuration options.



Anyway, here are cases that I thought were compatible - (note: I am not looking at cases that cost as much as the Fractal Torrent and Meshify 2 XL although either would be intriguing and perfectly fine (although, the design of the Torrent is strange, imho).



Fractal Design Mestify 2

Corsair 5000D Airflow*

Phanteks P500A**

Phanteks P600S

Be Quiet Silent Base 802***



[Prices here: P500A < Corsair 5000D Airflow < Meshify 2 < Phanteks 600S]



*Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 apparently fits but fans must be placed 'above rad' and on top of the case mounting section????

**has 'incompatible' fit with the Arctic LF II 360 - mounting doesn't quite line up - claims of being limited to using only 4 - 6 screws

***looks really good - suspect it's availability is limited and probably expensive (too expensive) - but listed here because that is speculation



One alternative is to pick one of the cheaper cases (P500A or Corsair 5000D) and get a different AIO?



Lian Li Galahad 360

EK Basic 360 (expensive)

Deepcool EX360 (okay but not my top choice - maybe if the others aren't available)

Corsair H150i Elite Cappelix (semi-expensive, kind of loud if fans aren't at low rmp - can you change the fans to Arctic Cooling P12 RGBs or something?)



I think the Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer 360 pump is probably the quietest in this list or some of the others comparable?



I am also looking for any of the above cases used - or someone who decided they want to build smaller, matx or itx - but, they didn't return the case so they're selling it.



I actually found two but they too far from me. 'Figures



Sorry, this is so long. I am all over the place with ideas so I need advice. :-/