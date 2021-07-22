Large capacity SSD for gaming, does speed really matter?

I'm currently using a 256GB Samsung 870 Evo paired with a mechanical 7200 RPM drive. I have my Steam folder linked to both but i'm sort of getting tired of having to move games from one drive to another and move them back when i'm playing something else.

I wanted to get a 2TB version of the 870 Evo, which is around 240 euros where i live, but i noticed there are other drives that are much cheaper, like the 870 QVO, the Crucial BX500 and even the MX500 that are all around 170-180 euros. I'm told those drives get really slow when copying large quantities of data, but, do i really care for that when it comes to games? All i'm going to do is shove my Steam folder in there and if i download a game it will probably stay there indefinitely.

Of course, there's also the question of durability, which might make it worth it to get the more expensive drive if it's a significant difference.
 
Depends on how slow. I've got an inland 1 TB SSD that is similar speed to a mechanical disk; not sure what they did there, but latency is terrible; you can get good throughput in benchmarks with lots of queuing, but it doesn't hold up in real world use. If you get something at least decent, it probably doesn't make a huge difference in day to day use. If this is only storing steam games, I don't think durabilility is that important --- you can easily replace those if the drive goes out, and you can easily verify the files are correct in case the drive starts flipping bits.
 
Yeah, i'll just be putting stuff from Steam, and also Battle.net, Galaxy and the Epic Store. I can also still use the 7200 RPM drive for games where speed isn't really crucial. Between the two of them i think i'll probably rarely remove a game once installed, so there's not going to be a lot of writing after the initial install process.
 
