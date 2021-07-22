Large capacity SSD for gaming, does speed really matter?

I'm currently using a 256GB Samsung 870 Evo paired with a mechanical 7200 RPM drive. I have my Steam folder linked to both but i'm sort of getting tired of having to move games from one drive to another and move them back when i'm playing something else.



I wanted to get a 2TB version of the 870 Evo, which is around 240 euros where i live, but i noticed there are other drives that are much cheaper, like the 870 QVO, the Crucial BX500 and even the MX500 that are all around 170-180 euros. I'm told those drives get really slow when copying large quantities of data, but, do i really care for that when it comes to games? All i'm going to do is shove my Steam folder in there and if i download a game it will probably stay there indefinitely.



Of course, there's also the question of durability, which might make it worth it to get the more expensive drive if it's a significant difference.