Laptop Mining Rig

sksnuggs5783
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hello Fellow Cryptonians,
I'm completely new and green to cryptocurrency. I have a brand new unopened laptop. I don't want to buy a PC to mine cryptocurrency. Can anyone help me build a mining rig for my laptop? I'm not asking for help for free. I hope you all are enjoying your Easter Sunday.
