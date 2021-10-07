Laptop fix issues. Advice?

Re doing a friends mums LT. Simple rightThey complained of issues but I took it as they had run the machine into the ground. Maybe not!Swapped out the slow spinner for a SSD and doubled the RAM that was gifted by the sons old LT. Ran memory tests and all is wellInstall Win10 and all is well. Go to do the updates to finish it off and notice the wi-fi is very erratic. Drops the wi-fi multiple times and the speeds are fine then non-existent. Then the mouse cursor has a distinct freeze every 2 seconds for 2 seconds. WTF? Why? I assume it is an update issue such as a bad driver and redo the machine. All is well and hand it off.RightSo I get a call from my friend that his mum is having issues. I go over and she hadn't plugged in her wireless mouse and doesn't know how to use the track-pad. Not the point, but then I help her out because I'm there. In doing so I notice issues with web page loads so I move it closer to her wi-fi modem. Still erratic. No bars, some bars, lots of bars and back again. I call her internet tech support and we determine that the modem is fine (double checked with my phone) so it is a LT wi-fi issue. Then later the screen goes blank on and off a few times then settles on a half dim display? and the 2 second mouse pause is back. WTF!If anyone has any input to this situation I would be glad to listen. I am working on it now but thought I best drop a post in case this sparks someones past experience.Cheers!