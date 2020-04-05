Laptop fans being really loud

Me and my sister share a Dell G5 laptop and the temps have been getting super high lately, plus the fans are going super loud.



Our model is a Dell G5 with a GTX 1060, Intel Core I7 8750 H and has a 100 gb c drive, and a 1 tb solid state hard drive. I have checked the temps using RTTemp and it's measuring 85-91 when gaming, and this is playing Big Paintball(Roblox) at about medium settings (i could easily go max settings if i wanted to.)



It also goes super loud when opening a browser tab or doing premiere pro. I have dell support warranty but i don't think its any use calling them. How can i fix this?