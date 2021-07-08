laptop Asus R558UA SATA problem

First of all, I am Dutch, so I hope my English is good enough.



Yesterday I got this laptop from a friend of my son with the known message "Won't Start Up".

After powering On, I saw the first screen of the bios.

Going to Advanced -> SATA Options, I saw only the DVD-Rom, not the SSD.

After removing the bottom plate I could disasemble the SSD.

After connecting this SSD at my PC, I could see all the maps at the SSD (Documents, Pictures, Downloads, ...).

So the SSD is OK, I think.

I also saw that there was very much dust in the fan of the proc. cooler and the fan was not spinning.

After cleaning the fan, the fan is still not spinning.

But also the the cooling plate at the proc is also not hot.

In the bios by the Boot Options, I can only select "Delete a option", the Add option is not available!



So what is wrong whit this laptop.

Why do I only see the DVD-Rom in the SATA options, something corrupt with the SATA print module in the laptop?

OR is it because the fan is not spinning, is the fan faulty?



Thanks in advance for your answers.