Lancool 2 Mesh Performance Fan Question

Hello, all! I'm brand new to the site and fairly new to the PC community as a whole. Also on mobile so please forgive any errors. I do apologize if this is the wrong place to post this!

I suppose I should start with main hardware first.

Mobo; Asus Strix B450I

Cpu; Ryzen 3600X with stock cooler auto OC in Asus bios

Gpu; Asrock Taichi 5700xt UV to run cooler

Ram; Corsair Vengence Pro 3,200 16×2

Case; Lancool 2 Mesh Performance

Psu; Corsair CX650F



I recently put together a computer for the first time myself and was wondering if perhaps I dont have the best fan set up. As title said, I have a Lancool 2 Mesh Performance. I'm currently running the stock 140mm fans in the front as intake, stock 120mm rear exhaust. I added in 2 Be Quiet! Pure Wings 2 120mm on the top as exhaust as well as 2 Corsair LL 120mm in the bottom above PSU for intake. 6 fans are wired to the cases controller, and controller is wired to chasis fan slot on mobo. The 7th fan (one of the LL 120s, this one directly above psu) is wired to mobo aio pump connector. All fans are set to PWM in bios. Does this set up sound fine? Or is there anything I should change regarding fans? It seems as though everything is running cool and fine, but I suppose I'm looking for reassurance or advice from those that have much more experience than I. Any suggestions/tips would be great!