LAN Party Dedicated Servers

What games do you put on dedicated servers for your LAN parties?
I bought a dual Xeon 12 core/24 thread, 48GB RAM setup off eBay for stupid cheap. Thinking I’ll throw some dedicated servers on it for next LAN
Fistfull of frags, CS GO, Rune will get a dedicated server. What else do you recommend?
