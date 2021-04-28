LAN Party Dedicated Servers

Archaea

Oct 19, 2004
11,135
What games do you put on dedicated servers for your LAN parties?m

I bought a dual Xeon 12 core/24 thread, 48GB RAM setup off eBay for stupid cheap. Thinking I’ll throw some dedicated servers on it for next LAN

Fistfull of frags, CS GO, Rune will get a dedicated server. What else do you recommend?
 
