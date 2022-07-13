LAN Gaming - Good memories

T

t1337duder

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2014
Messages
313
Does anyone here miss LAN gaming and have any memories to share? To make it clear I'm obviously not talking about network tunneling. Some of my favorite gaming memories was hopping on the Quake 3 demo during "study time" in my science class with a couple of classmates and playing against slackers who'd already have a LAN match hosted in another class. Occasionally during lunch some of us would meet up in an empty class and play matches of Starcraft. I miss PC gaming's ability to bring everyone together. Now with LAN removed from 99.9% games (thanks to pirates using network tunneling to access multiplayer) - there's much less of a reason for people to leave the comfort of their homes to do this sort of thing. Even if you manage to get people to bring their PC's to the premises, I'll find that most popular games these days give little to no control over which server you can connect to, giving you no option but to connect to some far-distant server just to play with your buddy who's 6ft away from you. I'd like to think there are solutions other than completely limiting players abilities to host matches on their own network, but unfortunately most big developers and publishers disagree this days. Thankfully the situation isn't entirely dire, and we still have thoughtful indie developers implementing LAN solutions. With my plans of living communally in the future, I'd love to get people together to play some Valheim. Other games I have found LAN memories of...

- Diablo 1 + Diablo 2 + Lord of Destruction. Despite the success and popularity of Battle.net at that time (impressive to look back on),
- SWAT 4. Was a lot of fun cooperatively tackling missions with friends. Competitive multiplayer was great too.
- Resident Evil 5. Very tight, action packed coop campaign.
- Halo CE. Also played the demo for this on this school LAN. Demo's with LAN was the coolest thing ever. I remember spending more time on demos back in the day than I've spent with entire games today (e.g BF1942 and BF2 demos).
- Dead Rising 2. Fantastic coop which is perfect for LAN play with a buddy.
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. Unforgettable coop missions that I couldn't help but play with all my friends.


Does anyone have any other specific games or memories to share? I'm not an old person but I do feel highly nostalgic of that era.
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
1,997
This one cyber cafe in Flushing Queens me and friends from high school used to always play cs beta against a bunch of Koreans - one row all us, one row all them - when they died they'd killcam fly around and call out our locations in Korean like we didn't know what they were doing. We knew and we'd call em out, everyone starts cursing at each other back and forth and 5 minutes later you'd think it's race war time, both sides.

Guy at the counter never once said shit even when we caused people to leave lol. We played weekly.

That was really my only experience with LAN gaming. Good times 👍
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,905
I didn't know anyone at all going into college, but the first day everyone on my dorm had their Xboxes and tvs out in the lobby playing Halo CE. I made a ton of friends LANing Halo CE.

A few times while I was eating lunch in the cafeteria I heard random people say my Halo name talking to each other which was pretty weird.

I went to a big tournament and played with people that became some of the first legitimate pro gamers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top