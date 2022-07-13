LAN Gaming - Good memories

Does anyone here miss LAN gaming and have any memories to share? To make it clear I'm obviously not talking about network tunneling. Some of my favorite gaming memories was hopping on the Quake 3 demo during "study time" in my science class with a couple of classmates and playing against slackers who'd already have a LAN match hosted in another class. Occasionally during lunch some of us would meet up in an empty class and play matches of Starcraft. I miss PC gaming's ability to bring everyone together. Now with LAN removed from 99.9% games (thanks to pirates using network tunneling to access multiplayer) - there's much less of a reason for people to leave the comfort of their homes to do this sort of thing. Even if you manage to get people to bring their PC's to the premises, I'll find that most popular games these days give little to no control over which server you can connect to, giving you no option but to connect to some far-distant server just to play with your buddy who's 6ft away from you. I'd like to think there are solutions other than completely limiting players abilities to host matches on their own network, but unfortunately most big developers and publishers disagree this days. Thankfully the situation isn't entirely dire, and we still have thoughtful indie developers implementing LAN solutions. With my plans of living communally in the future, I'd love to get people together to play some Valheim. Other games I have found LAN memories of...



- Diablo 1 + Diablo 2 + Lord of Destruction. Despite the success and popularity of Battle.net at that time (impressive to look back on),

- SWAT 4. Was a lot of fun cooperatively tackling missions with friends. Competitive multiplayer was great too.

- Resident Evil 5. Very tight, action packed coop campaign.

- Halo CE. Also played the demo for this on this school LAN. Demo's with LAN was the coolest thing ever. I remember spending more time on demos back in the day than I've spent with entire games today (e.g BF1942 and BF2 demos).

- Dead Rising 2. Fantastic coop which is perfect for LAN play with a buddy.

- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. Unforgettable coop missions that I couldn't help but play with all my friends.





Does anyone have any other specific games or memories to share? I'm not an old person but I do feel highly nostalgic of that era.