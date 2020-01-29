https://lanallnight.com/2019/08/20/lan-all-night-gaming-festival-march-6-8-2020/ WHEN March 6-8, 2020 (Friday – Sunday) WHERE Hotel room rates are now available to the public. If the Great Wolf Lodge is too expensive or the room block fills up, we have a couple great overflow options just down the street. Both of the overflow hotels we list below offer free, 24/7 shuttle service within five miles(which the Great Wolf is definitely within). The Great Wolf Lodge – 100 Great Wolf Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051 Room block is now available! Each room sleeps up to six AND includes up to six water park passes! Room rate: Thursday – $155, Friday – $240, Saturday – $240 Each individual guest will make their own reservation by visiting our website at www.greatwolf.com Guest will select “reservations” and insert Group Code 2003LANALL under “Offer Code” or guest can call the toll-free Central Reservations Department at 1-844-554-WOLF(9653) identifying themselves as part of the LAN All Night. Parking – FREE! If the room rate is full, email info@LANallNIGHT.com and we’ll see if we can open up more. TO REGISTER!