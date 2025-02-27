La Quimera

Armenius said:
The studio formerly known as 4A Games, who made the video game series adaptation of Metro 2033, have reformed as Reburn and released a trailer for their new game. I guess mechs and exosekeletons are the "in" thing now
I hope this doesn't mean the end of the Metro games
 
4A games is still around, they're in Malta now. They moved around a decade back. The old Kyiv studio was kept around but apparently became independent and known as Reburn. This looks okay, seems like it is single player and co-op. The problem with co-op games is being narrative driven doesn't work, and I worry about the quality if there is a focus on co-op. Otherwise it looks alright, I'm not going to complain about another single player FPS game to look forward to.
 
Flogger23m said:
It worked for Dead Space 3.
 
Well that's a relief, new Metro on the way!
We understand there is some confusion out there about 4A Games and Metro, and we just wanted to give you a quick update to reassure everyone.

We are 4A Games.

We are the team that created and built the Metro games you know and love. We’re still making the next Metro with Dmitry Glukhovsky, the same core founders, leadership, developers, and nearly 20 years experience on the series. We also have our other new IP project in the works. We’ll reveal more about both when we’re ready.
https://www.4a-games.com.mt/4a-dna/2025/2/28/4a-games-studio-update
 
