L1 cache disabled

S

Segfault

n00b
Joined
Oct 27, 2018
Messages
20
HP Compaq 8000 Elite USDT PC (AU248AV)

That's the computer. I happened to run dmidecode and noticed L1 cache is disabled.
Code: 
Cache Information
        Socket Designation: L1 Cache
        Configuration: Disabled, Not Socketed, Level 1
        Operational Mode: Write Back
        Location: Internal
        Installed Size: 128 kB
        Maximum Size: 128 kB
        Supported SRAM Types:
                Burst
        Installed SRAM Type: Burst
        Speed: Unknown
        Error Correction Type: Parity
        System Type: Data
        Associativity: 8-way Set-associative
So I went into BIOS and there is no visible option to turn it on. Does anyone know if these computers have hidden menus in BIOS setup and how to access them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top