L1 cache disabled

HP Compaq 8000 Elite USDT PC (AU248AV)
That's the computer. I happened to run dmidecode and noticed L1 cache is disabled.
So I went into BIOS and there is no visible option to turn it on. Does anyone know if these computers have hidden menus in BIOS setup and how to access them?
Code:
Cache Information
Socket Designation: L1 Cache
Configuration: Disabled, Not Socketed, Level 1
Operational Mode: Write Back
Location: Internal
Installed Size: 128 kB
Maximum Size: 128 kB
Supported SRAM Types:
Burst
Installed SRAM Type: Burst
Speed: Unknown
Error Correction Type: Parity
System Type: Data
Associativity: 8-way Set-associative