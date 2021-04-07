L1 cache disabled

Code: Cache Information Socket Designation: L1 Cache Configuration: Disabled, Not Socketed, Level 1 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 128 kB Maximum Size: 128 kB Supported SRAM Types: Burst Installed SRAM Type: Burst Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Parity System Type: Data Associativity: 8-way Set-associative

HP Compaq 8000 Elite USDT PC (AU248AV)That's the computer. I happened to run dmidecode and noticed L1 cache is disabled.So I went into BIOS and there is no visible option to turn it on. Does anyone know if these computers have hidden menus in BIOS setup and how to access them?