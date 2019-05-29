KVMs that work with G-Sync and Freesync - verified.

Since the info is pretty scarce about exactly what KVMs support G-Sync and Freesync, hopefully this thread will help a bit.
My guess is that any KVM that supports 4k60 will work with G-Sync and Freesync but that is not confirmed.
Level1techs.com has a couple:
4-port single monitor
https://store.level1techs.com/products/kvm-switch-single-monitor-model - $345
4-port dual monitor
https://store.level1techs.com/products/kvm-switch-dual-monitor-model - $565
Blackbox has at least 1:
2-port dual monitor - Though the specs don't specify it, I sent them an email and was told that per the engineers it will do 144Hz at 1080p and 1440p and is compatible with G-Sync and Freesync
https://www.blackbox.com/en-us/stor...h-DisplayPort-1-2-USB-Audio-Dual-Head/KV6222A
Startech:
2-port single monitor - per the nVidia forums here: https://forums.geforce.com/default/topic/1060207/pc-components/kvm-switch-displayport-g-sync/
https://www.startech.com/Server-Man...rt-displayport-kvm-switch-4k-60hz~SV231DPU34K
2-port dual monitor - waiting to receive this one to verify although a response from Startech on Amazon says it will support up to 165Hz at 1440p and below:
Edit: Just got it hooked up and it works fine with G-Sync.
https://www.startech.com/Server-Management/KVM-Switches/2-port-dual-dp-kvm-switch~SV231DPDDUA2
-----------------------------------------------------------
One thing to note:
AMD can do Freesync over HDMI or Displayport.
Nvidia can only do G-Sync over Displayport.
