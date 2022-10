KVMs that work with G-Sync and Freesync - verified.

Since the info is pretty scarce about exactly what KVMs support G-Sync and Freesync, hopefully this thread will help a bit.My guess is that any KVM that supports 4k60 will work with G-Sync and Freesync but that is not confirmed.Level1techs.com has a couple:4-port single monitor https://store.level1techs.com/products/kvm-switch-single-monitor-model - $3454-port dual monitor https://store.level1techs.com/products/kvm-switch-dual-monitor-model - $565Blackbox has at least 1:2-port dual monitor - Though the specs don't specify it, I sent them an email and was told that per the engineers it will do 144Hz at 1080p and 1440p and is compatible with G-Sync and FreesyncStartech:2-port single monitor - per the nVidia forums here: https://forums.geforce.com/default/topic/1060207/pc-components/kvm-switch-displayport-g-sync/ 2-port dual monitor - waiting to receive this one to verify although a response from Startech on Amazon says it will support up to 165Hz at 1440p and below:Edit: Just got it hooked up and it works fine with G-Sync.-----------------------------------------------------------One thing to note:AMD can do Freesync over HDMI or Displayport.Nvidia can only do G-Sync over Displayport.