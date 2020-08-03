Knives, watches and wallets

cobramonkey

cobramonkey

Apr 16, 2007
A bit of a departure from the usual tech stuff on here.

OPEN TO OFFERS!

All prices including shipping to 48 continental US states.

Heat is cobra360

If you have questions, or want to see more pictures just ask.

Trade I'm willing to accept is a Swiss or German made automatic chronograph.

San Martin Bronze Paneria homage. Blue dial. CuSn8 case and tang buckle. Handwound Seagull mechanical movement, see through glass back to beautiful movement NEW WITH PLASTIC WRAPPING INTACT, WITH BOX AND MANUAL $285
Xikar Folding knife cigar cutter. NO BOX, NO MANUAL$45
Spyderco Syderfly Rainbow Balisong. Used but 8/10 condition. The spring on the retention latch broke, but this doesn't impair function. No noticeable scratches or dings. Rare, discontinued. NO BOX, NO MANUAL $275 OBO
Hitch and Timber Card Caddy XL. Light use $60
G Shock GA-110 in white, with aftermarket black stainless steel case and bracelet. NO ORIGINAL STRAP, BOX OR PAPERS $50
Seiko Neo Classic Alarm Perpetual SPC131P1 9.5/10 condition. Box, papers, original strap AND aftermarket DaLuca genuine lizard leather strap $140

