Klipsch Reference Premiere any good?

I'm a noobie when it comes to decent home theater equipment outside the $500 complete home theater in a box including a receiver. I know you can get compact $1000 set of speakers alone, no receiver, like Klipsch Reference Cinema and Definitive Tech ProCinema 6d and I'm sure with a decent $600-700 would sound pretty good. Are these systems any good BTW? I'd like to put together a decent 5.1.2 system with decent tower speakers using atmos either built into the towers or separate atmos module if that's better. I was thinking about the Klipsch Reference Premiere line.



I have couch against the back wall with window there so no speakers can be behind the couch at all. Room is rectangle with standard height ceiling. I was thinking 2x RP-8000f with RP-600c up front with r-12sw sub, then 2x RP-600m speakers as rears pointing 90 degress on each side. Then 2x rp-500sa atmos speakers sitting on the towers. I priced out the speakers on Amazon for about $2800. I was thinking the Onkyo TX-NR6100 looked pretty good.