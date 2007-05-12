klipsch 5.1 speakers?

Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
After a bit of poking around I found out that the amps on these systems went out a lot. It seems that their quality control wasn't very good. A lot of people complained of their systems breaking after just 1 or 2 years. which for a speaker system that costs 400-500 bucks... well I don't need to say any more
At one point I was deciding between the klipsch promedia ultra 5.1 and the logitech z-5500s. The klipsches probably sounded better but after reading the discouraging blowout horror stories I went with the logi's.
I've had my Klipsch 2.1's for many years and had to get the amp and one satellite replaced once. Klipsch RMA is a pleasure to deal with as well. I think they charged me like $40 to fix the amp and replace one satellite. Their service after the sale is very good in my opinion. I would do business with them again if they had anything better in the 2.1 area, but they don't. The Klipsch 2.1 ProMedia is about the best 2.1 computer speaker setup you can get in my opinion...but I've moved on to studio monitors for recording purposes. I use the Klipsch for everything else though.
I had a Rev 1.0 Klipsch 5.1 and the amp fizzled out on me year three.
Klipsch replaced the amp with an Ultra (essentially Rev 2.0) amp and its still going strong.
I dont think there is a better set up.
I have since bought the Ultra ProMedia and it has had zero problems in 2+ years (knock on wood)
I also have 2 sets of 2.1 ProMedias, theyre great too.
Id go to EBay. You'll be able to find a ton of the ProMedia sets there. I looked for an amp and subwoofer before I sent it away to Klipsch, there were a ton available. The surrounds and center speakers are essentially the same between Rev1 and Rev2, the Rev2 or Ultra subwoofer amps were built a bit better.
From what I have read in reviews, the Z5500s and Klipsch 5.1s are comparable. I personally have Logitechs (partially because I ran into the "whoops, Klipsch discontinued the 5.1 ProMedias" problem). They are very good speakers, especially when paired with an X-Fi soundcard.
I've had the 5.1's for almost 4-5 years now, bought them when they first came out. The amp blew out once, and on a ton of peoples setups but that issue was fixed after a certain revision number in 2003ish i believe. Mine were out of warrenty and they still replaced the amp and paid half the shipping which i didn't think was that bad of a deal. Been going strong ever since, love these things. Granted if you're a bass freak you'll want to hook up another stand alone sub or something else. The bass is some of the cleanest and loudest i've heard on computer speakers but it just can't compare to 2 dedicated 15"s subs running off a separate receiver.
I went through 2 sets of the 5.1's in under a month. Amp died on both of them. This was in 2005.
Went to a Pioneer receiver (with SPDIF) / JBL speaker setup, happy ever since.
At work I have a 2.1 setup that I got on ebay for 15 bucks - the connector was broken that plugs the satellites in to the sub. A quick soldering iron hack and they've been solid for a couple years now.
I'm in the process of trying to hook some Klipsch Quintets up to my Logitech z5500's
I had some old promedia 4.1 speakers and hooked some of them up to my system... it sounded so good, I'm going to order a set of Quintet 5.1's (which i know from experience sound AMAZING compared to the z5500's)
I have the Ultra Pro Media 5.1 since 6months and they are great.... I bought them 50% off since it was discontinued and the store was liquidating the few last they had.. And i assure you, for 300$(canadian) you CANNOT get a better system
i had the klipsch 4.1, but i decided it wasnt enough so i sold them and upgrded to the original 5.1 setup, it blew on me after 3 years so i got a free replacement/upgrade to the 5.1 ultras and they are still going strong (knock on wood) and sound great
I have had the original Promedia 5.1s since 2001, and they are still going strong. After the Z-560 Logitech fiasco, I will never ever recommend Logitech speakers again. Those probablly had a failure rate 10 times that of the Promedia 5.1s, and the RMA process was a complete nightmare. Took 2 months to get a set back, and I sold those immediately.
Sad to see Klipsch leave the PC market, but honestly the money isn't there anymore. At least I can count on them to service my Promedia 5.1s down the road, if needed.
I'd say it'd be worth it, depending on shipping and stuff. If you had one of the older amps and it blew then it defiantly would be worth it but if it was a newer one probably wouldn't. I've had mine since they came out blew once and worked fine ever since. They might not be repairing them anymore since they are not selling them anymore so you might want to check that out also.
2025 and my 5.1 Promedia set is still pumping like new, got it back in 2003, actually bought a new external sound card for it, and they became the horror of my neighbors from time to time at 500w, haven't found anything like it after that. Maybe Sonos, but don't think I'll fork off that much cash for a sound system.