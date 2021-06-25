KLEVV M.2 Cheap, but Not That Much Cheaper Than Top End. What Are they?

I'm seeing this KLEVV drive for $50 bucks, but before chip prices went Borg, I bought my Samsung 970 Evo for $65 bucks. Then I see a Hinix 500GB that blows them both away for $75 today. Sure, $75 is 50% more than $50, but it's only 25 bucks too.
The KLEVV is the poorest performer, by a long shot, so why would anyone buy a KLEVV drive? Anyone have any experience with them?
KLEVV 500GB M2 ($50)
Hinix 500GB M2 ($75)
Samsung 970 Evo Plus M2 ($86)
