KLEVV CRAS C710 SSD -Macrium Clone Boot Failure

- Product Type: KLEVV CRAS C710 SSD

- Details:



I'm trying to clone a Samsung 970 Evo to the KLEVV CRAS C710 SSD. I've tried twice now, and I'm getting an error that the system cannot boot. When I clone the Samsung 970 to another Samsung 970, the system boots correctly. Any ideas why I am failing to get a boot on the cloned 710?