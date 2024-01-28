Kioxia Surprise (KXG80ZN84T09 versus WD SN850X - both 4TB)

Picked up a couple of these 4TB Kioxia NVME SSDs (Dell P/N) off a forum member on b/s/t...mostly bought them for capacity and price, but to my surprise they're up at the top tier hanging with the SN850X!
I swapped my 2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro drives (copied with Macrium) to 1x 4TB WD SN850X (OS) and 1x 4TB Kioxia (games/storage).
Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09
DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57
Kioxia SSD 4TB XG8 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/5800
https://americas.kioxia.com/content...asset/productbrief/cSSD-XG8-product-brief.pdf
Check out how close they are - main usage thus far has been the clone activity:
Kioxia
WD
