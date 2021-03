Well, my HTPC has a large CPU heatsink with large quiet fan, and a (what was at the time reasonably high-end - Radeon 4850) video card with large quiet fan, along with a slow-RPM hard drive in a quieting cage, so it's the PSU fan that is the noisiest thing in the system. Yeah, I could get away with 400W when I'm not gaming (which is what's in there now,) but when gaming, the PSU fan *REALLY* cranks up.



I'm seriously considering the switch to this. Powerful enough to handle gaming on the system, and dead silent.



Of course, I could also swap in a new lower-power video card, or even replace the whole guts with a Llano, and give up some gaming performance (I don't play anything truly demanding on the HTPC,) in exchange for not taxing the 400W PSU that's in there now...