  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

KINGPIN's New Studio!

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,438
"In this video, we visit our future new studio and begin renovations both inside and out. I also talk about some upcoming ERIDE PRO and ULTRA BEE videos coming on the channel. Keywords: New studio surron ultra bee KKE supermoto wheels modded surron kingpin allaboutkingpin ebike surron pro taper prickly pegs Heavy Hitter Direct Chain Drive EBMX X9000 ULTRA BEE SURRON light bee X FLOW WHEELS TUSK wheels PRO TAPER pillow top grips wheelies Rear brake bleed Keywords: surron KKE supermoto wheels modded surron kingpin allaboutkingpin ebike CHI battery BAC8000 evfreaks warp9 fox40 fox dhx2 enjoy gripper gritshift stem surron 220m rotors hope v4 XLB-60 "


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjGAEpnoE38
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top