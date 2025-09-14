KINGPIN's New Studio!

erek
"In this video, we visit our future new studio and begin renovations both inside and out. I also talk about some upcoming ERIDE PRO and ULTRA BEE videos coming on the channel. Keywords: New studio surron ultra bee KKE supermoto wheels modded surron kingpin allaboutkingpin ebike surron pro taper prickly pegs Heavy Hitter Direct Chain Drive EBMX X9000 ULTRA BEE SURRON light bee X FLOW WHEELS TUSK wheels PRO TAPER pillow top grips wheelies Rear brake bleed Keywords: surron KKE supermoto wheels modded surron kingpin allaboutkingpin ebike CHI battery BAC8000 evfreaks warp9 fox40 fox dhx2 enjoy gripper gritshift stem surron 220m rotors hope v4 XLB-60 "
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjGAEpnoE38
