Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650x

No reason to get the Killer-branded card when the Intel AX200 is the exact same thing. Also, there is the updated AX210 that supports WiFi 6e. The only thing the Killer offers is support for "OMFG SUPERGAMING WTFBBQ!!!!!FACTORAL!!!!!!" software that really does nothing except maybe fudge the ping numbers.
That card can technically be installed in desktop m.2 slots (provided the keying doesn't clash) and the WiFi portion should work (still gotta rig up a couple antennas). However, AFAIK few if any desktop mainboards support USB to any m.2 slots, which is required for the card's bluetooth interface. Desktop kits that use these cards will either have a USB chip on the PCIe adapter, or require running a line to it from one of the mainboard's own USB headers. Also, you may possibly come across cards that are m.2 but support CNVio instead of PCIe/USB, such as the AX211. These will almost certainly not be supported in a desktop except maybe some OEM systems with built-in WiFi.
Also, WTF is "HighZer0 Electronics"? Looks to me that at best they're pulling OEM cards and selling them as new, or could be counterfeit.