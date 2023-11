Getting "good" at the old KI games really just consisted of memorizing combo sequences...because that's really all there was. The game has no setups for anything. It really only consists of just trying your combo starter moves over and over and hoping the other person doesn't block. If something does land, then it's just about alternating 3 sequences and hoping your opponent guesses the wrong breaker.

If your opponents shells up, you literally have nothing to break them down beyond a single overhead move. For about 2/3 of the cast, that move is slow and can't be followed up. Some are even punishable if they land. Then for a few (TJ Combo in particular), that move is freakishly fast and even starts a combo sequence. Hence, only 2-3 characters were actually valid options.

The old KI games were really single player games that just happened to have a VS aspect. Playing the CPU and rattling off sequences is fun for a lot of people. Never met anyone who cared for the VS aspect...at least anyone who played other people who actually wanted to win.