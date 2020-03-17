Khronos Group Releases Vulkan Ray Tracing

Armenius said: Nice. Hopefully that means we won't have to wait too long for ray tracing in Doom Eternal. Click to expand...

Vulkan already supported NVidia ray tracing, so this likely has no impact Doom Eternal timing. The Doom team was using this early on, but had to put it aside to get the game out the door.Also from what I read previously, the Vulkan RT implementation is modeled on the extension NVidia did to Vulkan to add RT support, so I expect very little API changes for the generic interface.