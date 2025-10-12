Keyboard randomly disconnects from PS5 Pro: Help!

Morning all,
Learning that I could use a keyboard and mouse with my PS5, you know I jumped right on that.
I'm running into an issue, however, where intermittently, the keyboard (Corsair K65 Plus, connected by the 2.4Ghz USB adapter) will totally cease functioning.
When this happens, the only way to remedy the issue is to unplug the 2.4Ghz adapter and plug it back in.
Not a HUGE deal, more of a minor inconvenience... Anyone know of a fix?
Thanks,
~I3
