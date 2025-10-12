  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Keyboard randomly disconnects from PS5 Pro: Help!

I

I3eyond

Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
935
Morning all,

Learning that I could use a keyboard and mouse with my PS5, you know I jumped right on that.

I'm running into an issue, however, where intermittently, the keyboard (Corsair K65 Plus, connected by the 2.4Ghz USB adapter) will totally cease functioning.

When this happens, the only way to remedy the issue is to unplug the 2.4Ghz adapter and plug it back in.

Not a HUGE deal, more of a minor inconvenience... Anyone know of a fix?

Thanks,
~I3
 
