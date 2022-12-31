Keeping a tablet charged when tethered?

I'm currently visiting relatives with no internet connection, so I'm using my tablet over USB tethering, but when I do this the tablet's power slowly drains (it even warns me its "slow charging" despite this being a USB3 root port) anyone have any idea how I can keep it from dying just from watching a few movies? (my random thought is some kind of two-headed cable that does data on one side and high-wattage charging on the other?)



Also, wifi is not working, so wired tethering is the only option right now... Powered USB hub doesn't seem to make a difference either...



Suggestions?