Keep 2070 super or 'upgrade' to XLRB 3060

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,821
So I have a friend with a 2070 super and at my local best buy they had a 3060.

It seems I can't find anything concrete if this would be an upgrade for him. My gut says it would be as he gets HDMI 2.2 more ram.

He would like to get a LG TV with gsync. Considering it cost $700 he could sell his super for the same price I think.

But is it an upgrade?
 
T

thecold

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
947
dpoverlord said:
So I have a friend with a 2070 super and at my local best buy they had a 3060.

It seems I can't find anything concrete if this would be an upgrade for him. My gut says it would be as he gets HDMI 2.2 more ram.

He would like to get a LG TV with gsync. Considering it cost $700 he could sell his super for the same price I think.

But is it an upgrade?
Click to expand...

Pretty sure it's a slight downgrade, except the hdmi and memory. Which.... requires a 3xxx or amd rx6xxx series.
 
M

mda

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,109
It's a sidegrade at best. Both the 2070S / 3060 is in the general "1080TI" level of performance and is not/no longer a 4K card now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top