Keep 2070 super or 'upgrade' to XLRB 3060

So I have a friend with a 2070 super and at my local best buy they had a 3060.



It seems I can't find anything concrete if this would be an upgrade for him. My gut says it would be as he gets HDMI 2.2 more ram.



He would like to get a LG TV with gsync. Considering it cost $700 he could sell his super for the same price I think.



But is it an upgrade?