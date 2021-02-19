KB4535680 while using bitlocker

B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,723
Apparently if you install the update and have bitlocker enabled, Windows will lock you out of your computer and force to enter the bitlocker recovery key.
Must be a fun surprise just before that crucial business meeting :D

Especially if you don't have access to a device in order to perform the recovery process.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top