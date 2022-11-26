K5Pro thermal paste for laptop.

Was recommended to use K5pro paste for my VRAM and VRMs and viewed LinusTTs about it.

Anyone else use it?

How long does it lasts?



I repasted my i7-10750H/115w rtx2060 GL65 Leopard a few months ago with MX-4 on everything that had paste applied with the tube I had on hand but it seems the temps are coming up to TJmax for the CPU.

What would you use for the CPU and GPU, K5pro or other paste?



Would prefer to get it from another market other than Amazon since they wrongly restricted my account and won't look into it.



thx, d.