Just some noob PS5 questions.

Alright. Here goes. I bought a PS5 in anticipation of the PS VR2 glasses coming out sometime in 2023.



So. I haven’t owned a game console since the original XBOX. Never owned a PS. I am completely platform agnostic, I do not own any previous games. I bought it for the upcoming glasses.



I have many questions.



1. What are some must haves? Not really games, but accessories or add ons? Does Sony have a Game Pass?



2. In preparation for the VR glasses, I’ll need to secure the PS5 to the wall shelf. So it doesn’t get pulled off. The VR glasses are hard wired.



3. I will be hooking it up to a 4K Sony OLED. Got that covered.



4. Specific games wise, what is recommended for kids under 10? Prefer a choice.



5. Im going to start with the PS5 remake of the Last of Us and then Elden Ring.



I know I know. This is way over my head in hardware. Let’s be honest, Im older now, I used to game in the PC when I could. Now I have the money and I just want some entertainment.



If it doesn’t work out, I’ll sell it or give it away.