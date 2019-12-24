Just some community input needed

So it is christmas time, the most wonderful time of the year. However it is also the most expensive time of the year where one tends to spend some money. So a retailer is selling a Asus TUF gaming FX505DU notebook with a Ryzen 7 3750H and GTX 1660ti currently on special until 2 January for a marked down price. Where I stay it normally retails for 16999 incl VAT, it is now going for 14999 incl VAT which puts it cheaper than the R5 3550 models and naturally cheaper than the 8750H and 9750H with similar mGPU. There are alternatives in the form of the 8750H but they have 1050 or 1050ti's and per my investigations there is a major drop off from a 1660ti to 1650 to 1050ti to 1050 to the point where it seems like the choice is go for stronger CPU and get weak graphics or stronger graphics and get a weaker CPU. On all my investigations it looks like the 3750H is around or on par with the 8300/9300H parts which is still offering up solid performance in all games I have seen tested. I like the TUF series for the Audio and 120hz IPS panels in particular, and I am currently only using a mainstream HP with a 8565U and 1050 on a 60hz LED panel. I want to give my current system to my Brother in Law and get something solid and for the dropped down price I am considering the TUF notebook. Does anyone have any experiences or suggestions to provide. The system usage is: 85% work related 10% streaming or watching movies 5% gaming For gaming it is normally Fallout 4, Skyrim, Rust, Subnautica as primary current interests, I may play battlefield but with so little time these days gaming I haven't played in a long time.