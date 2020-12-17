Just ordered this 16gbx2 (32gb) kit of 3600mhz CL14 ram... quick question please?!

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
I finally found newegg got this back in stock today https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374090?Item=N82E16820374090 so ordered it quickly before it went OOS again for weeks. Im wanting to share my goals with this ram and hoping you can tell me if its obtainable. Using 5950x cpu, hoping to score 1900Mhz Fclk 1:1 using CL16 16.16.34 @ 1.45v ... think this is possible? This ram should be binned pretty good i would think. Is using 2 sticks of 16gb dual rank easier to clock then 4 sticks of single rank (4x8gb setup)? always wondered that question.. Thanks for any input you could provide