Just in - Hope for an end to the GPU shortage comes from an unexpected source

HAL_404
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 1,066
"When dedicated hardware does the job so much better, GPUs could lose their appeal.
The Chinese mining firm, Bitmain, has released a teaser for its upcoming
ASIC Antminer E9 Etherum mining box. This is potentially good news for PC gamers
because the Antminer E9 is much better at mining Ethereum than even the best
graphics cards out there, with a hash rate of 3 GH/s—that's equivalent to
32 GeForce RTX 3080's"
Used GTX 1060 6GB GPU currently selling for $400 so here's to hoping ...
https://www.pcgamer.com/hope-for-an-end-to-the-gpu-shortage-comes-from-an-unexpected-source/
Last edited: