Just in - Hope for an end to the GPU shortage comes from an unexpected source

"When dedicated hardware does the job so much better, GPUs could lose their appeal.
The Chinese mining firm, Bitmain, has released a teaser for its upcoming
ASIC Antminer E9 Etherum mining box. This is potentially good news for PC gamers
because the Antminer E9 is much better at mining Ethereum than even the best
graphics cards out there, with a hash rate of 3 GH/s—that's equivalent to
32 GeForce RTX 3080's"

Used GTX 1060 6GB GPU currently selling for $400 :eek: so here's to hoping ...

https://www.pcgamer.com/hope-for-an-end-to-the-gpu-shortage-comes-from-an-unexpected-source/
 
cdabc123

Ethereum asics have existed for awhile. The problem is its a memory heavy algo so they still have to sourse high end memory chips in addition to the asic. Idk how hard it is to sourse that currently.

3gh/s sounds like fud judging by what previous asics have been able to do on ether.
 
1_rick

The thing about that thing is it's gonna cost 5 figures. I saw another article about it. It has the equivalent mining power of 32 3080s, uses the electricity of about ten, so it's actually a good deal on that front, but the article also said "if the price drops to $20,000-30,000 it'd pay for itself in so many days." So it may not actually be a replacement price-wise.
 
German Muscle

Its 30 grand and by the time it comes out the Eth 2.0 will be here.

These isnt the droid you are looking for.
 
DanNeely

Unless they can make enough of them that GPU mining stops being profitable, all it will do is make the supply worse by sucking up some of the GDDR inventory.
 
