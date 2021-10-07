Just critique this build or give me comments. It is for a friend.

Hi guys, I just want you to critique this build for me. It is for one of my friends. He wants a mid range pc that will last him long years. He wants it for his kids who are all less than 12 years old. It is a general purpose pc but he also wants them to game on it a little. I think this build can easily live more than 7 years, and he can upgrade the video card later on if he wants more gaming performance.What do you think? I did it very quickly without too much thinking. I'm not sure about the video card. They are still expensive everywhere>Any mistakes I did?