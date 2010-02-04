Just Cause 2

WabeWalker

Actually, you know what... based solely on this video, this would've been a day one for me, had it not been for Assassin's Creed 2 and Dragon Age: Awakening, both of which will be released one week before this. In fact, the developer should've taken that into consideration. These days it seems that the first couple of weeks are all important for games - the way it's been for movies for years now.

I particularly like the very beginning and the very end of that video - the driving looks like a lot of fun. Those little mini-buses were damned cool looking.
 
Riftsaw

Like a combo of Mercenaries and Bionic Commando. Might have to pick this up.
 
Q-BZ

I have high hopes for this. The first game had a lot of potential and is super cheap these days. Worth a shot if you want something to mess with on the side.
 
JonnyK

getting this game for sure. Will be fun like red faction guerilla was fun I think.
 
Climber

Wow. This game is looking pretty damn good. I like what they've done with the grappling hook and the many uses it offfers. Does add a different style of gameplay rather than just your run and gun formula.
 
infect0

From all the in-game videos it looks to be a winner. Going to wait for the review though just because of the first game.

Every time I see videos from this game, I think of the movie The Last Action Hero.
 
Andy22

Doesn't look like he ever uses a cover mechanic other than just hiding behind cover. I was hoping for something similar to a GOW style cover system. Game looks amazing though.
 
