Just Cause 2

WabeWalker
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2007
- Messages
- 4,508
I knew nothing about this game until I saw this video posted over at Utube - doesn't look too bad. Nothing truly epic here... but not bad looking.
This footage is of a single mission, with commentary from the lead game designer.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GooXqnUE8g0
http://www.ebgames.com/Catalog/ProductDetails.aspx?product_id=75649
This footage is of a single mission, with commentary from the lead game designer.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GooXqnUE8g0
http://www.ebgames.com/Catalog/ProductDetails.aspx?product_id=75649