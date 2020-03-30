Just built my first Ryzen (2700X) system - CPU temp question

Per the subject, I just finished building my first ever Ryzen system. I threw a Corsair H100 (original) on it, because I had one laying around.



I wasn't too sure on how tight the bracket should go (I was using a screwdriver to turn it...it didn't bottom out - not sure if it should be or not).



Got Windows on it, and the "Ryzen Master"software...here is a graph of my CPU temps...is this normal? The peaks are ~43°C, and the flats are ~22°C. I haven't done anything strenuous on it yet...was just trying to figure out if I have normal temps first or not.

I don't have any system instability so far, just running Windows and browsing the web.