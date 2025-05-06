  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Just about that time again

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
830
Can't believe I was chiseling ice and snow off my truck to go to work just over a week ago but it's already getting quite warm in here. I already shut off phantom zone a few weeks ago and the HTPC is next. I'll keep the Server running WCG as it doesn't create much heat and I'll lurk in the forums. Jeezus I might have to cut back on the gaming. This used RTX3080 FTW Ultra I picked up sure throws off the heat. Gets my 750W PSU working pretty hard too but there were no RX9070's in stock anywhere so it is what it is. This thing pulls about double the TDP of the 9070 under load according to the HWiNFO sensors. I guess I'll just have to pay to play in 4K ...
 
