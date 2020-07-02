Jolting issue while gaming?

ShepsCrook
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2003
- Messages
- 9,203
Has anyone else been seeing a "jolting" or random frame drop while gaming?
I'll be playing, and probably every few seconds my frame rates drop enough to give a jolt or stutter type of issue with the game play. It almost makes me feel sea sick. I uninstalled the drivers, and rolled back 2 versions just to see what would happen and for 24 hours I had no issues. Then without upgrading the drivers, it's back.
V - 445.87 and up at least
RTX 2080 Ti XC
Win10Pro 2004
