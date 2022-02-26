Joining Team Ukraine to show support?

Hi everyone in the DC community.We over at XtemeSystems are thinking about joining the Ukraine team on some of their BOINC projects in order to try and propel them to the leaderboards on some of the projects they're running (non-Russian backed projects).Since most of us have no ability to help them fight the Russians militarily, this is one of the ways some of us are able to show show support for the Ukraine team that we are behind them in their Country's fight against the disgraceful and unprovoked invasion by Vladimir Putin.Here is there BOINC project team list:Feel free to join any project (non-Russian backed projects) they have a team on. Maybe by doing this others will notice and join us as well. It's a small act in the realm of reality of what is happening, but something to show support at least.Thanks for any support and if anyone has accounts on other forums, please feel free to post a thread there as well to gather support.(If this is out of line or anything then the mods can delete or whatever.)Thank you,bluestang