Saber Interactive said:

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber,” said John Carpenter. “Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ’the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game.”You may not be the best team of mercenaries, but you are a Toxic Commando!



In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done. … Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he’s hired… The Toxic Commandos.



Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet.



Whether behind the wheel of a vehicle or on foot, players will face off against massive hordes of mutated creatures, all powered by Saber's Swarm Engine, the technology behind World War Z: Aftermath and the upcoming Space Marine 2.



John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2024. Wishlist the game now on Epic Games Store, and sign up as a Focus member now to get the latest exclusive info and upcoming special offers for Toxic Commando and the whole Focus catalog. Sign up for the closed beta test to get a chance to play the game ahead of its release!