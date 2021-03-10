JavaFX Pass information to EventHandler

Hello, I'm writing a digital character sheet program for the Cogent TTRPG system as my friends and I are going to try playing a campaign with it.
I have the program just about working using Java and JavaFX I'm just missing one thing to bring it all together: any means by which to send a variable to an EventHandler method.
I am configuring the system so that attribute and skill ranks are incremented and decremented via JavaFX Button to try and make the system as simple and user-friendly for my friends as possible.
While explaining the problem to one of my, non-programmer, friends they wrote this this and it is a fair description of what I'm trying to accomplish https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ftLZ6r_cLtY3Z2ptZW4rg-bD3_cQN5ww8Fn1dIWH7rs/edit?usp=drivesdk
For a more technical description in the underlying class I have arranged the variables that make up the Attributes and Skills into separate arrays and would like to be able to associate an int with each location the increment and decrement buttons show up so that I can tell it to perform the increment or decrement operations on the xth position of the array.
I tried scrounging through StackOverflow for answers and got the vague direction of using .setTag(var) and getTag with insufficient context for how either work and poor luck in looking up those methods else-ware.
Forgot to mention: Any other means of getting around writing separate incriminater and decrementor buttons for every Attribute and Skill while providing that kind of functionality would work.
I just want a program simple enough I can send it to my friends and they'll probably be able to use it with little to no instruction.
