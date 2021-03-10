JavaFX Pass information to EventHandler

Structurally I can see why you would opt for an array and then imply array index maps to some UI object, but that's a bit more tightly bound than I would normally go for. Sure it's a PITA to have 12 individually named variables holding their values, but that removes the ambiguity in the implied relationship between array index to UI.It may do well to refactor and specify those out directly. Lord knows I've been bit on the bottom a few times over for forgetting about implied structures like that... but doubting that advice will be taken, here's an overflow example of creating FXML event handlers that call a single function with a given numeric input that would do what you are asking.