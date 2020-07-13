Java JPanal Layout Question?

I am trying to figure out how to do 2 things.
I want to have 2 layouts.
Layout 1:
JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2
JLabel2 JTextField3
JLabel3 JTextField4 JTextField5
JLabel4 JTextField6
JLabel5 Jbutton
Layout 2:
JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2 JLabel2 JTextField3 JTextField4
JLabel3 JTextField5 JLabel4 JTextField6
JButton
There has to be a way to force the Widgets to be at a fixed position and offset from each other, no matter how big the JFrame and JPanel is?
I want to have 2 layouts.
Layout 1:
JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2
JLabel2 JTextField3
JLabel3 JTextField4 JTextField5
JLabel4 JTextField6
JLabel5 Jbutton
Layout 2:
JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2 JLabel2 JTextField3 JTextField4
JLabel3 JTextField5 JLabel4 JTextField6
JButton
There has to be a way to force the Widgets to be at a fixed position and offset from each other, no matter how big the JFrame and JPanel is?