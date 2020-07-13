Java JPanal Layout Question?

I am trying to figure out how to do 2 things.



I want to have 2 layouts.



Layout 1:

JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2

JLabel2 JTextField3

JLabel3 JTextField4 JTextField5

JLabel4 JTextField6

JLabel5 Jbutton





Layout 2:



JLabel1 JTextField1 JTextField2 JLabel2 JTextField3 JTextField4

JLabel3 JTextField5 JLabel4 JTextField6

JButton







There has to be a way to force the Widgets to be at a fixed position and offset from each other, no matter how big the JFrame and JPanel is?