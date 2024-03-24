I've returned

Alrighty after another stint up North I'm back in Calgary (jeez I'm gettin' too old for this). Server went down with a CPU failure just before I left and it's a Skylake and no used Xeons or i7's available locally so I repurposed my old 3770K to the task. Wasn't the original plan but WHS2011 (based on 2008R2) didn't recognize any input devices -usb or PS/2- after initializing the load sequence with the Ryzen 2600 system so I hadta fall back. Too bad as the Server is my 24/7 Boinc machine and moar threads woulda been better. As it is it has been a major pain to get up and running as even videocard drivers would not install without old KB updates installed first. Now that I've torn some more hair out of my receding hairline It's just about up to date. Got the WSUS running and waiting on 79+ updates. GPU drivers also installed. One thing about this old mobo is it has room for more GPU's so when it comes time for action I can slap another in for a push. I went and got beer now but there's no tamales up here my friends. Burger had to do. Cheers and fold on! Oh and RedFalcon you're gonna have to wait until I get 1 more up on the ladder before you mow me...