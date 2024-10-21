I've returned (also)

Some news.



I have finally updated the laptop from Ubuntu 20.04 / 8.0.2 BOINC client to Ubuntu 22.04. MCM tasks kicked in immediately after the update... I have been waiting for them for 2-3 weeks, but with WCG server outage and profile propagation issues documented in the WCG forum was (wrongly) thinking there was an issue going on on WCG's server side. I was wrong, it appears that, like for F@H Core 24, BOINC has a dependency to something that is in Ubuntu 22.04 and not in Ubuntu 20.04 with HWE enabled. Glad to map cancer markers again with the 4800H...



In order to keep the 980 Ti folding / crunching I launched a cheap AM4 build... and made a mistake : I purchased an MSI A520M-A PRO that was a perfect match with AM4 socket supporting Ryzen 5900X and PCIE 3.0 16x for my GTX 980 Ti... but it does not have an off / on button (sigh) so it needs a case connected to the jumpers to work... So the missing case is on the way, my plan to run a cheap AM4 build naked are dead.



Regarding the Z9PE-D8 WS, I tried 1 P mode but it does not even POST, it appears either there is more damage than the one I can see, or that the 2P connector should be connected no matter if the board is running 1P or 2P... dead for the moment... I had a look at used / new mobos but since I have spicy chips, I need to control BIOS versions so they are supported. Not sure I will find a solution to fold/crunch again on the Xeons...