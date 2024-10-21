I've returned (also)

Hello everyone,

I used to be pretty active here in 2011-2016 (I think), then I had to buy a home, two kids joined the family etc. so my equipment got decommissioned and I stopped distributed computing. I was pretty involved in anything biomedical, from WCG/MCM to FAH, GPUGrid.net, and also Einstein@home since I liked their pipeline of scientific publications.

I learned a few weeks ago one of my kids had a pediatric cancer, so on top of supporting him in anyway I can, I thought it would be a good idea to support biomedical research again, especially when I read things like this.

So I am back with below priorities:
1/ Anything operational (search for markers on actual biomedical data etc.) that is cancer or Alzheimer related, like WCG/MCM or Smash Childhood Cancer, if new work is available.
2/ Anything more fundamental that is cancer or Alzheimer related, FAH & GPUGrid.net
3/ Einstein@home

My laptop #2 is still waiting for any work from WCG, but I still see 0 tasks available. I have used its GTX 1650 to do some GPUGrid.net but the current app yields a 50% failure rate, including on some tasks that have run for a few hours, so I have not pursued after a few days. The GPU was at 45-50°C (it's a gaming laptop) so I don't think it is hardware related. My Nicolas_orleans account was deleted by WCG due to inactivity and cannot be recovered so I have created a similar alias, not credited for the moment.

My folding/crunching rig #1 (that became my wife's computer with a CoolMasters case, and some spare parts from my old folding/crunching rig) was upgraded from my old GTX 980 Ti (accepted by FAH, but not current GPUGrid apps) to an RTX 4080 Super that folds nicely and is warming my office. I may need to add a triple fan on the case because the GTX 980 Ti was an Hybrid model from EVGA running at max 52-54°C, where I am at 67-71°C with the aircooled 4080 Super prior to messing with fan speeds.

I still have a damaged Asus Z9PE-D8 WS that used to run with two spicy Xeon E5-2660 @ 2.3 GHz and a spare PSU so I could probably run it in 1P (only the connector to PSU cable for CPU 2 burned) to feed the 980Ti again for FAH or Einstein@home. Will need to run some wattage simulations to see if I can bear the cost or not.

That's all for today, thanks for reading and keep in touch.

Nicolas
 
Welcome back! Sorry to hear about the recent news of your kid. That is tough to take but great you are searching for a cure.

While there is a Prime Grid challenge coming up in a couple days that is not biomedical related we do have the Boinc Games marathon running all year with plenty of biomed projects qualifying. That site takes an extra step to get your CPID verified but instructions are in the forums and it is fairly easy.
 
Some news.

I have finally updated the laptop from Ubuntu 20.04 / 8.0.2 BOINC client to Ubuntu 22.04. MCM tasks kicked in immediately after the update... I have been waiting for them for 2-3 weeks, but with WCG server outage and profile propagation issues documented in the WCG forum was (wrongly) thinking there was an issue going on on WCG's server side. I was wrong, it appears that, like for F@H Core 24, BOINC has a dependency to something that is in Ubuntu 22.04 and not in Ubuntu 20.04 with HWE enabled. Glad to map cancer markers again with the 4800H...

In order to keep the 980 Ti folding / crunching I launched a cheap AM4 build... and made a mistake : I purchased an MSI A520M-A PRO that was a perfect match with AM4 socket supporting Ryzen 5900X and PCIE 3.0 16x for my GTX 980 Ti... but it does not have an off / on button (sigh) so it needs a case connected to the jumpers to work... So the missing case is on the way, my plan to run a cheap AM4 build naked are dead.

Regarding the Z9PE-D8 WS, I tried 1 P mode but it does not even POST, it appears either there is more damage than the one I can see, or that the 2P connector should be connected no matter if the board is running 1P or 2P... dead for the moment... I had a look at used / new mobos but since I have spicy chips, I need to control BIOS versions so they are supported. Not sure I will find a solution to fold/crunch again on the Xeons...
 
Welcome back. I'm really sorry to hear about your kid. There's a lot of crazy research going on right now. My dad was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer a couple of years ago, but he qualified for a new immunotherapy treatment that won a Nobel Prize in 2019. Instead of traditional therapy, the treatment makes the body's own immune system think the cancer is like a virus, and it fights it off itself. 6 months into the treatment, his cancer vanished, and two years later, he is still cancer free. I don't know anything about the research into childhood cancer, but after seeing the kind of things they're coming up with these days, I remain hopeful. I'm sorry you have to deal with that.
 
Great to see you back. DC'ing is in a terrible world of hurt right now for good solid projects to support. Kremble is doing a terrible job with WCG. They should just scrap the whole thing and rebuild new with the latest BOINC server software. They do NOT have the support nor the infrastructure to keep pounding away at IBM's Frankensteining of everything.

GPUGrid as you are finding is a headache. You will find cards like a P100 to be really good right now. And obviously Linux...

Einstein is still pretty solid choice but yeah...not medical.

FAH is still FAH. I cannot really say anything is really changing much there.

Rosetta@home it hit and miss. Not like the solid project it was years ago.

Pretty much EVERYTHING else is either too small or not the right science or both. The only solid projects for competitions IMHO right now are FAH, Einstein, and PrimeGrid.
 
Thanks Shoganai for sharing this inspiring story. I hope your dad will remain cancer free...
Ability to treat cancer remains very dependent on the type of cancer itself, and sometimes also on the presence of certain markers. In the case of my son there is a 4-steps protocol, including immunotherapy in stage 4. He is in the middle of step 1. It's terrible to see some kids in the same hospital actually have some other forms of child cancer for which no protocol even exists...
Fold/crunch on
 
Thanks for your warm welcome and for this overview that makes total sense. WCG is a nonsense with constant http transient error, and sometimes, when I hit refresh on the laptop, I manage to get a few tasks finalizing the stuck download. But well it's on my daily laptop and I have a personal interest in MCM. But I would no set a dedicated cruncher for MCM until they rebuild the thing as you suggest.

On a more philosophical standpoint, I was not expecting to see AI making prediction of 3D protein structures... yet - scientists would probably need a combo of quantum computers and GPUs, because from what I understand quantum computing should eventually be superior for quantum / molecular stuff. But I was expecting to see some big names in the tech space having built too many data centers for AI and willing to donate computing time to respected DC projects, a little like when Nvidia corp was making some tests with FAH a decade ago ?

I had issues with BIOS and AM4 socket / cooling but rig #3 is finally up and running with my old GM200, 1.5 M PPD not great, should help to be above 20 M PPD, will see what I can afford later.
 
To share with you some news:
- after 8 cycles of chemotherapy, 4 of combined chemotherapy / immunotherapy, and two surgeries, step 1 will be finished soon and the disease should have decreased enough to enter step 2, that is the toughest one in the protocol. My son is still full of energy and joy, notably when he is home. There is more hope now compared to end 2024...
- I have been ramping up "a little" on the folding front, sometimes in times of uncertainty (good to have something you can control), sometimes to celebrate good news and support research for other kids. Thanks to firedfly and his magic vast.ai template, I can rent vast.ai RTX 4090 instances to do more when I want, without the heavy investing. Will still need to do something for my own riggery when the time is right.
 
Last edited:
We are all rooting for you, your son, and your family.
With everything you have been going through, and yet are continuing to fight, you are an inspiration to us all.

This is why we do this. :athumbsup:
 
Sending all my best to you and your family. Yes, in times like this it's great to work on something you CAN control.
 
I love that you point out focusing on the things that we CAN control. Still praying for you guys and please keep us updated on the progress.
 
Wishing and praying all the best to your son. Take care.
 
Back in the day of Pizza Boxen, if I didn't have a power button, I would just short the power switch pins with a screwdriver. I did finally wire up a couple of switches to jumpers so I had essentially a loose power button that I cold connect to any mainboard installed in a random cardboard case. I couldn't run naked, my cat might stick her nose somewhere she shouldn't.
 
Sorry to hear about your kid.

The big C took my dad in '19, and when I was back home (on the wrong side of the country) my wife was diagnosed with a tumor. The big C took her in '21.
 
I know it has been a minute since you posted this, but would something like this work to allow it to be standalone?
71GyyBAExTL._AC_SX466_.jpg
 
