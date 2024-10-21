I've returned (also)

Nicolas_orleans
[H]ard DCOTM May 2016 & November 2024
Oct 7, 2012
Hello everyone,
I used to be pretty active here in 2011-2016 (I think), then I had to buy a home, two kids joined the family etc. so my equipment got decommissioned and I stopped distributed computing. I was pretty involved in anything biomedical, from WCG/MCM to FAH, GPUGrid.net, and also Einstein@home since I liked their pipeline of scientific publications.
I learned a few weeks ago one of my kids had a pediatric cancer, so on top of supporting him in anyway I can, I thought it would be a good idea to support biomedical research again, especially when I read things like this.
So I am back with below priorities:
1/ Anything operational (search for markers on actual biomedical data etc.) that is cancer or Alzheimer related, like WCG/MCM or Smash Childhood Cancer, if new work is available.
2/ Anything more fundamental that is cancer or Alzheimer related, FAH & GPUGrid.net
3/ Einstein@home
My laptop #2 is still waiting for any work from WCG, but I still see 0 tasks available. I have used its GTX 1650 to do some GPUGrid.net but the current app yields a 50% failure rate, including on some tasks that have run for a few hours, so I have not pursued after a few days. The GPU was at 45-50°C (it's a gaming laptop) so I don't think it is hardware related. My Nicolas_orleans account was deleted by WCG due to inactivity and cannot be recovered so I have created a similar alias, not credited for the moment.
My folding/crunching rig #1 (that became my wife's computer with a CoolMasters case, and some spare parts from my old folding/crunching rig) was upgraded from my old GTX 980 Ti (accepted by FAH, but not current GPUGrid apps) to an RTX 4080 Super that folds nicely and is warming my office. I may need to add a triple fan on the case because the GTX 980 Ti was an Hybrid model from EVGA running at max 52-54°C, where I am at 67-71°C with the aircooled 4080 Super prior to messing with fan speeds.
I still have a damaged Asus Z9PE-D8 WS that used to run with two spicy Xeon E5-2660 @ 2.3 GHz and a spare PSU so I could probably run it in 1P (only the connector to PSU cable for CPU 2 burned) to feed the 980Ti again for FAH or Einstein@home. Will need to run some wattage simulations to see if I can bear the cost or not.
That's all for today, thanks for reading and keep in touch.
Nicolas
