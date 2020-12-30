ITX! Epos7 Liquid Cooled NCASE

Starting this thread as a build log now that I'm close to breaking ground on my next project. My current system is built in an M1 v4. I plan to move those parts into a v6.1 and incorporate liquid cooling. I'll also be attempting custom sleeved cables. I made my current cables but didn't sleeve them.

Case: NCASE M1 v6.1
PSU: Corsair SF600 w/ Noctua 92mm fan
Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 I Aurus Pro WiFi w/ Noctua chipset fan
CPU: Ryzen 3900X
GPU: EVGA RTX 3080 XC3
Memory: G.Skill 32GB B-die kit
Drives: 1TB HP EX920 & 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus
Fan Controller: Aquacomputer Octo

12/20/2020
I received my IceMan reservoir a week or so ago. It's missing one of the screws holding the steel backplate to the acetal body. I contact the seller and they don't know they specs of the screw. It's a very unique one - torx T9 head with M3 threads. Flat head, but unlike typical M3 flat heads, it has a head diameter of 4.2mm instead of 6mm. The closest thing I've been able to find is the set screw used on carbide lathe bits, but even that is far from a perfect match. I had to ask the seller to send me the missing screw, for which they charged me 50 cents 🙄 Hopefully it will arrive soon.

I was able to install the pump and heatsink.


1/8/2021
I installed my water block last night. Took a couple hours. EK included 6mm screws with the backplate, though the parts list says they should be 7mm. So the included screws are too short. The screws are there after all. The box has a "secret compartment" you can only access if you open that end. Thankfully I hadn't recycled the box by the time I found this out.

1/14/2020
Missing screw for the reservoir arrived from China. I've made all the sleeved cables for this build. In hindsight I'd make the 24-pin cable fractionally longer to make installing and removing easier, but I didn't feel like making another one.

I started putting the liquid cooling fittings together and ran into a big snag - the ports on my bottom radiator are underneath the graphics card, and there isn't enough room there for a 90 degree rotary fitting (too tall). I ordered a couple non-rotary fittings which should fit. I'll just have to hope they point in roughly the right direction once tightened down.
 
Bump for the last few updates. My 90-degree non-rotary elbows are supposed to arrive on Sunday. Just hoping they point the right way tightened down.
 
