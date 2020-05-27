It's that Time....New Server Build (or Upgrade)

Well it's that time again. It's been a few years since I built my server. The OS has changed from WHS V1 to WHS 2011 and more recently to Windows Server Essentials 2016 (which has issues with backup/restores etc..). However, for the most part, the hardware has stayed pretty much the same for several years. I'm open to complete replacement of hardware and/or software with the exception of the case. The Norco case works well for me and provides me with the storage space I need/want.



What I want/like:

1) File Server - I primarily utilize this server to serve up files for media (movies, television, music) or to transfer large files from/to the server. My Plex server sits on a separate box (w/dedicated GPU, higher memory for transcoding etc...) and serves up media to 3-6 local/remote end users at any given time (max 8). File transfer rates have been very slow. I'm not certain if it's due to the cards I'm using or the CPU/Board/memory or some combination therein. The drives are all 7200RPM mechanical drives. While I know they will be a limiting factor at some point, as they are not SSD, it still seems overly slow to me (even on local transfers from one disk to another within the server box). Startups and other basic computing functions (i.e. unzipping files etc...) are a bit slow as well. All in all, while it was a decent setup several years ago, it's starting to feel a bit old and worn. I haven't really kept up on the latest and greatest hardware, so I would very much appreciate any input/thoughts on the best path for upgrading this server. Oh, one more thing, I REALLY like the SuperMicro IPMI functionality, so if there are recommendations to upgrade the motherboard, I would REALLY like something that either has the same or similar functionality.



2) Backups/Restores (OS related) - This is a big one for me. I must be able to serve up files quickly, take bare metal backups on a scheduled basis and be able to restore them easily. This is where the WHS*** Operating Systems shined. It was SOOOOO easy to setup/utilize (at least for Windows machines). If I could find some software that did this in a similar fashion, that would be ideal. As stated above, I'm having some issues/challenges with the WSE 2016 software and I'm not opposed to replacing it. Also, I have added several Linux servers to my farm and, if possible, would also like to be able to backup/restore those as well.



3) Duplication of Files - I MUST have duplication/replication of files (at folder level). I know it requires additional space on the drives, but I would prefer not to use Raid Arrays as I want to be able to pull a harddrive and have the files available without requiring rebuilding the array or worrying about replacing an array card. I don't want to start a debate about how great Arrays (or how they are not great). This is just my preference and what works for me. As such, I currently utilize Stablebit Drivepool to pool all the drives on the server. I don't know if this is still the best (or at least OK) method for pooling the drives or if I should be leveraging Windows Storage spaces or ???. Perhaps this is causing the slow speeds? I'm open to ideas/suggestions, but would really prefer to stay away from the Raid Array requirements/discussion if possible.



Any help/thoughts is very much appreciated. Thanks in advance.



Current Setup:

Case:Norco 4220, PSU:Corsair 650HX(CMPSU), MB:Super Micro X8SIL-F, CPU:Intel Core i3-530, RAM:Kingston KVR1333D3E9SK2/4G, CNTL Cards: LSI00301 SAS 9207-8i (2), Fans:Scythe 120mm, OS: WSE 2016, HD's:Hitachi/Seagate/WD 7200RPM drives, SysDrive: WD Blue 3D 500GB