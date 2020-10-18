It's DEAD, Jim** Logitech MX518 $19.99 / G203 Lightsync $14.99 and more on sale at Best Buy

mazeroth said: How does this compare to my Logitech G502 from 2014? Click to expand...

The early OG 502's had PWM3366 sensor - arguably one of the best sensors ever for twitchy FPS gaming. At some point they became the 502 Hero which would have the same sensor as this 518. I cannot comment on the Hero sensor cause I have not played around with one yet but the 3366 is still about as good as things get in terms of mouse acceleration and prediction (or lack thereof). IMO only top 1-10% competitive FPS gamer types would ever notice the diff.The original 510/518 had the 3310 or 3366 sensor - again IIRC... I think I'm rambling at this point so im gonna stop... apologies for drunk postIt would probaly boil down to shape and appereance pref between the two, or extra features previously mentioned like better mouse wheel or more buttonsI forgot all about the 10% BD coupon dammit. 2 of them would qualify for free shipping, -10% would make this a smoking hot deal.