It’s been years, catch me up!

My last 2 water cool builds were the i5 Ivy bridge in my sig (I should probably update that) with a pair of thermochill 120.3s and a swiftech block (apogee? Don’t remember) that I pulled apart years ago, and a left over bits build for an A10-7870k with some of the original black ice rads and a swiftech bay Rez.



What’s hot (cold?) block wise these days? Are those thermochill rads anywhere near top tier? What fans are best? Can’t imagine the gentle typhoon AP-15s are top tier anymore. What is the Rez situation like now that 5.25 bays are gone from most cases? Any pumps better than my d5 or ddc? Where do the cool water cooling kids hang out? Pro cooling .com is dead, and xtreme systems seems to be in a similar boat. Who is doing all the parts reviews and shoot outs? Cathar is long gone, along with most of the old guard whose names I can barely dig out of the memory banks.